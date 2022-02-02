US ready to discuss inspections to missile defense sites in Romania, Poland — El Pais

MADRID, February 2. /TASS/. The US is ready to discuss inspections to missile defense objects in Romania and Poland in exchange for inspection of Russian objects, according to the Washington’s response on security guarantees, published by El Pais Wednesday.

According to the document, the US states its readiness to discuss "a transparency mechanism to confirm the absence fo Tomahawk cruise missiles at Aegis Ashore sites in Romania and Poland, provided Russia offers reciprocal transparency measures on two ground-launched missiles bases of our choosing in Russia."

"We must consult with NATO Allies, including Romania and Poland, on this issue," the document says.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the Mk 41 missiles launchers, planned for deployment in Poland, could be used for offensive Tomahawk missiles. According to the President, this creates "the most serious challenge" to Russia’s security.