Defense contractor delivers munitions against precision weapons to Russian troops

The aerosol-forming munitions developed by TsNIITochMash are designated to protect Uragan-1M multiple rocket launchers, mobile PRP-4A and PRP-5A reconnaissance stations, TOS-2 flamethrowers and other armaments and military hardware

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The state tech corporation Rostec delivered a batch of the latest aerosol munitions against precision weapons to the Russian troops ahead of schedule, the Rostec press office reported on Wednesday.

‘The Central Research Institute of Precision Machine-Building (TsNIITochMash, part of Rostec) fulfilled its contract for the delivery of munitions against precision weapons to the Defense Ministry of Russia ahead of schedule. The items are capable of protecting materiel from optical and thermal homing missiles," the press office said in a statement.

The aerosol-forming munitions developed by TsNIITochMash are designated to protect Uragan-1M multiple rocket launchers, mobile PRP-4A and PRP-5A reconnaissance stations, TOS-2 flamethrowers and other armaments and military hardware, Rostec said.

"After they are jettisoned, the munitions ‘hide’ military hardware beyond a screen of combined interference. As a result, a precision missile loses contact with a target, deflects from the attacking flight path or continues its flight while disoriented," Rostec Armaments Cluster Industrial Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev was quoted as saying.

TsNIITochMash (part of Rostec) is a center for the research and development of small arms, ammunition, simulators, soldier combat gear and other armaments, as well as systems to protect military hardware from precision weapons.

State-of-the-art Russian patrol ship completes transit to Sevastopol for further trials
The patrol ship Sergey Kotov was constructed at the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan in the Volga area jointly with Kerch shipbuilders
India may be first foreign buyer of Russia’s advanced S-500 air defense system
The system is designed to strike all existing and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy at all altitudes and speeds
Russia lost larger part of its sovereignty in 1990s, Putin recalls
"There were very many instruments [of pressure], Russia was quite weak, it depended on various sorts of financial instruments and mechanisms, political and internal," he said
EU won’t benefit from imposing sanctions on Belarus, Union State secretary says
Dmitry Mezentsev said that the best option would be for European partners to show readiness to build dialogue, take Belarus’ interests into account and accept its arguments
Poland and Germany trying to elaborate responses to possible risks of Nord Stream 2 — PM
According to Polish Prime Minister, Nord Stream 2 may be used as an instrument of pressure and blackmail and all the risks associated with its commissioning have not yet been identified
Kiev fails to hand over Soviet-era assets although Russia repaid Soviet debts — Putin
Russian President recalled that Russia asked other states to hand over those assets explaining that it had repaid the debts of the former Soviet Union but heard in response that it was its own problem
Russia rolls out first flight prototype of state-of-the art Okhotnik heavy strike drone
The drone’s serial deliveries to the troops are due to begin from 2024
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange suffers stroke in UK prison — report
According to the report, the incident happened on October 27, during Assange’s video appearance in the High Court
Macron, Putin agree to hold more talks by year-end — Elysee Palace
During an exchange of opinions on Tuesday, Putin and Macron also discussed the situation on the border between Poland and Belarus and the situation in Ukraine
Big EU states resist push to plan more anti-Russia sanctions, says Bloomberg
According to the agency, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France are among the states preferring talks
Russia, Indonesia agree to cooperate on information security
Among other things, both countries agreed to develop and implement joint confidence-building measures in the field of using information security technologies and to coordinate policies for preventing information protection
World Triathlon slaps with sanctions Russian Triathlon Federation
They will be effective for one year
Hainan’s Haikou Meilan International Airport opens new terminal
Its area of the terminal is almost 300 thousand square meters
Russia’s renowned UFC champ Nurmagomedov opens office in Miami
Khabib Nurmagomedov added that his company planned to host "between eight and ten tournaments next year"
US to send troops to NATO countries, not Ukraine, in case of Russian invasion — Biden
Biden disclosed that he told Russian President Vladimir Putin that during their video conference that, in case of the "invasion," Washington will send its troops to the Bucharest 9 states
FSB nabs dozens linked to Ukraine-based neo-Nazi gang in nationwide bust across Russia
The FSB operatives seized smoothbore and rifled civilian hunting guns and ammunition, pneumatic pistols, inert handguns and assault rifles at the places of the suspects’ living
Putin says Russia’s calls on NATO comply with indivisible security principle
Earlier, the Russian presiden urged NATO to start substantive talks in order to give Russia "reliable and long-term security guarantees"
Deployment of UK military bases in Ukraine possible, Russian envoy says
It would mean a circumvention of the basic act and the obligation of military restraint cemented in it, Andrey Kelin also noted
Kremlin spokesman urges not to get ahead of things on Nord Stream 2 certification
Dmitry Peskov urged not to get ahead of things
US-hosted Summit for Democracy has anti-Russian charge — security official
Yuri Averyanov said that US cannot build democracy at home but seeks to do it in other countries
Ekspress-AMU3 and Ekspress-AMU7 under control — Roscosmos
Earlier, the satellites separated from the Proton-M booster rocket
Russian, Chinese presidents to discuss NATO’s belligerent rhetoric, says Kremlin spokesman
They also plan to touch upon the entire range of bilateral ties, Dmitry Peskov revealed
Hainan to boost development of modern agriculture
The province plans to create an artificial selection "Silicon Valley" in the city of Sanya
Russia’s Su-27/30 fighters ranked world’s second most popular military aircraft — report
The US F-16 fighters topped the ranking with 2,248 aircraft
Ukraine’s NATO membership unacceptable for Russia, EU, Russian Ambassador to UK says
According to Andrey Kelin, the deployment of strike weapons and medium-and short-range missiles near Russia’s borders as well as the emergence of military bases "will create an unacceptable threat that Russia will have to deflect with a lot of effort, with major economic expenditures"
Russia-China relations are sample of interstate cooperation in 21st century — Putin
As he began the meeting, Putin waved his hand in welcome and called Xi Jinping his "dear friend"
Russia sees US willingness to develop dialogue, despite differences — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, the current trains in relations between the two countries cannot be compared with the Cold War
State-of-the-art seaborne platform in the works to carry deck-based drones
Fixed-wing drones will be launched from a ship by a pneumatic catapult, a source revealed
Russians inoculated with foreign vaccines to be given certificates — government official
Tatyana Golikova also noted that six-month certificates would be issued after antibody tests to those Sputnik V-vaccinated Russians who were currently abroad
Critically endangered spoon-billed sandpipers spotted on Hainan beach for the first time
These birds nest in northeastern Russia and winter in the Southeast Asian region
Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicles outperform Turkey’s Bayraktar drones — deputy PM
Yury Borisov said that Russian-developed drones don’t just have the same technical capabilities
Russia has world’s second largest military aviation fleet — research
In accordance with the research, Russia has 4,173 military aircraft, or 8% of the total number worldwide, US tops the list, with 13,246 aircraft, or 25%
Sputnik V approval by WHO will speed up Russian certificates recognition in EU — minister
Sputnik V was registered in Russia on August 11, 2020, becoming the first officially registered vaccine against the coronavirus worldwide
Putin calls dissolution of USSR tragedy and ‘collapse of historical Russia’
"[There was] a tragedy as for the vast majority of the country’s citizens," he said
Putin said he would like to meet Biden in person
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov underscored that it is too early to speak about a face-to-face meeting of Russian and the US Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden
Vadim Krasnoselsky wins presidential elections of unrecognized Transnistria — CEC
Vadim Krasnoselsky has won the past presidential elections securing 79.4% of the vote
Russia’s cutting-edge helicopter carriers to provide flight deck for seaborne drones
"The drones will be capable of effectively providing fire support for an amphibious assault force, reporting on the tactical environment in the area of its landing and in the course of special operations, ferreting out and, if necessary, eliminating stealth watercraft," the source said
Unreasonable to challenge Nord Stream 2, Austrian Foreign Minister says
According to Alexander Schallenberg, the Nord Stream 2 is a totally acceptable project, so it is wrong to challenge it every time Russia comes up in a discussion
Putin tells Johnson about Kiev’s policy of aggravating situation in Donbass — Kremlin
The Russian President also drew attention to Ukraine’s policy of discriminating against the Russian-speaking population
EU takes sanctions against PMC Wagner — source
The main architect of sanctions against Mali and the PMC Wagner is France
NATO sending militants under guise of military instructor to Ukraine — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that the region, in particular Ukraine, is being pumped up with weapons
Su-57 fifth-generation fighter may get flat nozzle for stealth purposes — pilot
The flat nozzle technology is a breakthrough in modern aircraft-building, Major-General Vladimir Popov noted
Media: Sanya Science City speeds up creation of Hainan Free Trade Port in 2021
The Yazhouwan innovation zone became an important factor in increasing the province's gross regional product
Russian Navy forces tracking French frigate’s deployments in Black Sea — top brass
The French frigate Auvergne is a multi-purpose warship with missile and artillery armament displacing 6,000 tonnes
Press review: Is Biden backing away from Ukraine and Moscow seeks original Iran nuke deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 14th
US still has no reliable shield against countries having nuclear arms — Medvedev
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council also noted that the United States’ explanations about the reasons for its withdrawal from the Antiballistic Missile Treaty were actually meant to hide its plans "to have a free hand to develop an advanced system of national missile defense"
Impacts of Russia’s collapse could be much bloodier than in Yugoslavia, says Putin
"It can be definitely said that we would be feeling very bad, we would be battling to survive now rather than seeking to boost birth rate," he said
Press review: Key diplomat tackles NATO, visas and will the US press Kiev on Minsk deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 13th
India’s Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021
The top 3 finalists were Miss India, Miss Paraguay, and Miss South Africa
Referendum on Donbass Ukraine’s domestic affair, says Kremlin spokesman
Commenting on the possibility of Russia and Ukraine discussing the problem of Donbass, Peskov recalled that Russia is not a party to the conflict in southeastern Ukraine
German top diplomat says Nord Stream 2 certification halted for non-compliance with EU
Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that Nord Stream 2 is a commercial project, which is being implemented together with its European partners
