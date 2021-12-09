Russian military pilot safely lands faulty plane with ten paratroopers on board

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. A pilot of Russia’s Aerospace Force safely landed a light military transport plane with a failed engine on an unequipped site, rescuing the lives of ten paratroopers and three crewmembers, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

In the course of the drills at the Kresty airfield in the Pskov Region in Russia’s northwest, the military transport plane halted its ascent at an altitude of over 100 meters due to problems with an engine and began to lose speed. There were 10 paratroopers and three crewmembers aboard the plane.

"While being pressed for time, plane commander, Senior Lieutenant Maksim Kabakov properly assessed the situation and reported to the flight controller about an emergency in the air and his readiness to make a forced landing outside the airfield on a site picked from the air. After receiving permission, the plane commander successfully made an emergency landing on an unequipped site," the statement says.

None of the personnel aboard the plane was hurt in the incident. The aircraft sustained no damage and will continue its operation according to its designation after a technical inspection, the ministry said.

Senior Lieutenant Kabakov will be recommended for receiving an award for his courage, the Defense Ministry of Russia said.