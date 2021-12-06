Upgraded T-72B3M tanks to arrive for Russia’s military base in Tajikistan on Dec. 6

YEKATERINBURG, December 6. /TASS/. Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan will receive the first batch of 30 advanced T-72B3M tanks with improved combat properties on December 6, the Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Monday.

"On December 6, a batch of 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks with improved combat characteristics will arrive for the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan," the statement says.

Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin announced in early November that Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan would be rearmed with 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. The military base is stationed in the cities of Dushanbe and Bokhtar. The military base comprises motor rifle, armored, artillery and reconnaissance units, air defense forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection and signal troops.

Under an agreement signed in October 2012, Russia’s military base in Tajikistan will remain until 2042.