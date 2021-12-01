First unit of ‘Terminator’ combat vehicles enters service with Urals Armored Division

YEKATERINBURG, December 1. /TASS/. The Russian Army set up its first ever regular company of ‘Terminator’ tank support fighting vehicles that entered service with the Central Military District’s 90th Guards Tank Division stationed in the Urals, Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin announced on Wednesday.

The 90th Tank Division’s units are stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk Regions.

"In compliance with a decision by the defense minister and an instruction by the chief of the General Staff, the first regular company of nine tank support fighting vehicles in the Russian Armed Forces was introduced into the table of organization and equipment of a tank regiment of the military district’s armored division," the commander said.

The new combat vehicles will be engaged in large-scale drills in June next year, he added.

"I am deeply convinced that this materiel will successfully accomplish combat tasks in combined arms warfare and in compliance with modern requirements as the most effective weapon both to support tanks and address a broad range of missions in the mountains and in populated localities," the general said.

‘Terminator’ tank support combat vehicles arrived for the Urals Tank Division in December last year for operational evaluation and for the personnel to learn to operate the new armor. The trials crowned with success and Russia’s top brass made a decision to set up a regular company of ‘Terminator’ tank support fighting vehicles.

The ‘Terminator’ is a multi-purpose heavily armored and armed tracked fire support fighting vehicle that features powerful armament, advanced fire control instruments and high maneuverability.

The ‘Terminator’ is capable of striking light armored targets, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, operate jointly with battlefield air defense systems to fight enemy helicopters and low-flying low-speed aircraft.