'We had to': Putin emphasizes Russia was compelled to develop hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia was forced to take steps to develop hypersonic weapons in response to the West’s actions endangering the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a plenary session of the Russia Calling! investment forum sponsored by VTB Capital, the investment arm of VTB Bank, the Russian leader recalled that the ties between Russia and the West were "almost idyllic" in the 1990s. However, despite Moscow’s requests and warnings, NATO’s infrastructure expanded to the Russian borders, he pointed out.

"Now, the situation has come to a point that anti-ballistic missile defense systems are being deployed in Poland and Romania. And the MK-41 launchers stationed there can have Tomahawk strike systems mounted on them. This creates threats for us," Putin emphasized.

"In response, we had to commence work on developing hypersonic weapons. This is our response," the Russian leader said.

The United States has also suspended its commitment under the INF (Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces) Treaty, Putin recalled.

"It was not us who did it first. Our partners were the first to quit the ABM Treaty and then the INF Treaty," the Russian leader said.