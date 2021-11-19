Joint Chinese-Russian military exercises not aimed against other states — statement

BEIJING, November 19. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese air force military exercise that took place in the Sea of Japan area Friday is not aimed against other countries and seeks to ensure strategic security in the world, the Chinese Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"These exercises […] were carried out in order to ensure the global strategic stability via joint efforts of China and Russia," the statement reads, published on the Ministry’s WeChat account. "They were organized in accordance with the plan, outlined by the armed forces of the two states and they are not aimed against other countries."

According to the Chinese Ministry, such joint maneuvers "evidence the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Russia."

The ministry underscores that the exercise contributes to improving the efficiency of coordination between the armed forces of the two states.

Earlier, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that two Chinese and seven Russian military planes entered South Korea’s air defense identification area in the Sea of Japan without warning. At the same time, Seoul acknowledged that the planes did not violate the sovereign airspace of the republic.