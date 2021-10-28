Russia to finish Mi-171Sh helicopters maintenance center project in Peru in 2022

LIMA /Peru/, October 28. /TASS/. Russia’s arms trader Rosoboronexport (incorporated into Rostec state corporation) is ready to complete the establishment of a center for technical maintenance and repairs of Mi-171Sh helicopters in Peru next year, the company’s director general, Alexander Mikheyev, told TASS ahead of the SITDEF 2021 international arms show.

"As part of the implementation of the offset program under the contract for the supplies of Mi-171Sh helicopters, Rosoboronexport is establishing a technical maintenance and repairs center in Peru’s city of Arequipa. We are ready to finish the project in 2022. But it will depend on the Peruvian side’s current plans and its ability to implement commitments under this project," he said.

"Rosoboronexport is ready to expand the center’s repairs capacity in case the Peruvian side purchases extra batches of Mi-170-type helicopters," Mikheyev added.

The SITDEF 2021 show will be held in Peru’s capital city Lima until October 31. The show has been held once every two years since 2007. Rosoboronexport is its permanent participant.