Russia, Vietnam reaffirm intentions to boost military cooperation — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have reached an agreement to ramp up military-technical cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son.

"We reaffirmed our intention to consistently boost out military-technical cooperation and cooperation in the sphere of defense security," he said.

Lavrov added that Russia believes it is crucial to accelerate the construction of a center for nuclear science and technologies in Vietnam and ensure the stable operation of the joint tropical scientific, research and technological center.