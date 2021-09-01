Russian tech firm to offer first drones for shipment to foreign customers in 2022

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s high-tech company Kronshtadt will prepare the first drones for their shipment to foreign customers in 2022, Company CEO Sergey Bogatikov said on Wednesday.

"The first several drone systems will be ready for their shipment to foreign customers already in 2022," the company’s press office quoted the chief executive as saying.

"The drones are modular with open architecture and can integrate different equipment, payload, and ground components to meet the customer’s requirements, depending on the conditions of their use and assigned tasks," he stressed.

The Kronshtadt Company is a full-cycle enterprise for the production of drones, from their design to their testing and certification. Since it was established in 1991, the enterprise (formerly known as Tranzas) has been engaged in developing onboard, land, and seaborne systems, military equipment simulators and interactive technology.