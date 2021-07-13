Russian Navy anti-submarine warships bombard air and sea targets in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, July 13. /TASS/. The anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar of the Northern Fleet’s Belomorskaya naval base delivered artillery fire against aerial and sea targets at long range during drills in the White Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The small anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar jointly practiced air defense tasks at the Fleet’s naval combat training ranges, delivering artillery fire against aerial and sea targets at long distances. The drills involved the combat teams of 76mm AK-176 artillery guns," the press office said in a statement.

Aside from the artillery firings, the hunter-killer force comprising the small anti-submarine warfare ships Onega and Naryan-Mar sharpened their skills of providing air defense for a convoy of civilian vessels in the White Sea, the press office specified.

"The GS-192 hydrographic survey vessel and the BGK-310 large hydrographic survey boat acted as the convoyed vessels," the Fleet’s press office explained.

The warships and the vessels jointly practiced maneuvers to dodge a submarine attack and various deployment formations. The anti-submariners hunted a notional enemy’s submarine using onboard sonars, the statement says.