Russian troops to participate in joint drills with Uzbekistan in August

YEKATERINBURG, June 29. /TASS/. Troops of Russia’s Central Military District will participate in joint drills with Uzbek forces that will run in the Surxondaryo region in southeastern Uzbekistan in early August, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of the drills, the Russian personnel jointly with their Uzbek counterparts will practice planning and conducting special operations to eliminate notional outlawed armed gangs and carrying out combat reconnaissance and ambush operations in high mountainous terrain," the press office said in a statement.

The active phase of the drills will take place on the Termez training ground on the border with Afghanistan, the statement says.

The personnel of a peacekeeping formation and a special operations brigade of the Central Military District will represent the Russian contingent in the drills, the press office specified.

Central Military District Commander Colonel General Alexander Lapin earlier said that nine joint international drills would run on the territory of Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the summer training period. The Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror drills would be the main event of troop joint training, he said.