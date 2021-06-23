Russia ready to continue dialogue on intermediate- and shorter-range missiles — Shoigu

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to continue the efforts for removing mutual concerns over intermediate- and shorter-range missiles in Europe, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said at the Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin has proposed that a set of transparency measures be agreed to restore trust and remove mutual concerns. We reaffirm our readiness for this work," the defense chief said.

Intermediate- and shorter-range missiles pose a special danger for the population of European countries as they can be outfitted both with conventional and nuclear warheads, the Russian defense chief stressed.

"Their deployment in Europe will return the situation, when the Europeans were hostage to the confrontation between the USSR and the USA," the Russian defense chief pointed out.