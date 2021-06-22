Eight upgraded Su-34M fighter-bombers to arrive for aviation regiment in Urals

YEKATERINBURG, June 22. /TASS/. Eight upgraded generation 4++ Su-34M fighter-bombers will arrive for the Central Military District’s composite air regiment in the Chelyabinsk Region by the end of this year, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Until the end of the year, the air regiment stationed in the Chelyabinsk Region will get eight upgraded Su-34M planes. The flight and ground personnel are completing re-training at the Lipetsk Frontline Aviation Combat Employment Center to learn to operate this type of aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

The upgraded Su-34M fighter-bombers will be outfitted with multi-purpose reconnaissance systems created as a result of the Sych R&D work. The installed equipment will boost the aircraft’s capabilities to detect aerial and ground targets, using new radio-technical, optoelectronic and radar reconnaissance systems.

The Su-34 multirole supersonic fighter-bomber is designated to effectively strike enemy ground and air targets day and night in any weather conditions.

The Su-34 carries long-range air-to-surface and air-to-air missile armament with the multi-channel employment capability. The Su-34 has an operating range of 4,000 km, can develop a maximum speed of 1,900 km/h, and is capable of carrying a weapon payload of up to 8 tonnes. The Su-34 is half as noisy as earlier models.