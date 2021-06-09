Missile troops practice maneuverable operations with Yars ICBMs in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Over 2,000 missile troops in the Irkutsk Region in Eastern Siberia practiced maneuverable operations with the mobile launchers of Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"In the course of the drills, the missile forces are practicing bringing missile systems to field positions, conducting marches, dispersing launchers with a change of field positions, their equipping and organizing camouflage measures and combat security," the ministry said in a statement.

The drills involve over 2,000 personnel and more than 200 items of materiel of a missile formation, including the most advanced types of armaments, military and special hardware, in particular, the Listva remote-controlled mine-clearing vehicle, the Taifun-M combat anti-saboteur vehicle, and the ARS-14KM mobile filling station, the statement says.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles have been employed to reconnoiter combat patrol routes and detect subversive groups. The drones have helped detect subversive and reconnaissance groups at a distance of 10 km that were laying mines on roads along the routes of the columns’ movement. They have been spotted at distant approaches to the field positions and timely neutralized," the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The missile formation’s units practiced several dozen scenario injects, including those intended to study the capabilities of the formation armed with road-mobile missile launchers, the statement says.