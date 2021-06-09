Russian, Uzbekistani commandos kick off joint drills in Siberia

YEKATERINBURG, June 9. /TASS/. Special operations forces of Russia’s Central Military District and Uzbekistan have kicked off joint drills in the Krasnoyarsk Region in Eastern Siberia, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The joint drills of special operations forces from the Central Military District and the Republic of Uzbekistan have begun in the Krasnoyarsk Region. The commanders of special operations groups have received an order for accomplishing a combat assignment," the press office said in a statement.

At the first stage of the drills, the commandos will negotiate rocky sections and also use various methods to lift and bring down a notionally injured person on the complex rocky terrain of the Western Sayan mountain range and evacuate him with the help of pack animals. All the participants in the drills are supplied with Russian mountain gear.

The joint special tactical exercise of special operations forces from the Central Military District and the Republic of Uzbekistan are running on June 8-11. In the course of the exercise, the participants will exchange combat experience, knowledge, and skills in accomplishing assigned missions.