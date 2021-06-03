Shipbuilders to hand over seven warships to Russian Navy this year

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) plans to deliver five latest and two repaired warships to the Navy this year, USC Head Aleksey Rakhmanov said in a live broadcast of the Rossiya-24 TV Channel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Thursday.

"This year, our program stipulates seven delivery orders. This relates to the construction of new ships plus two more vessels from repairs," he said.

The United Shipbuilding Corporation’s program is very large, he stressed. "Last year, we delivered 11 ships and vessels: three were from repairs and the others were built," he added.

