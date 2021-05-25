Over 85% of Russian Army commanders gained combat experience in Syria, says Putin

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. An overwhelming majority of commanders of large military formations and regiments in the Russian Army have gained combat experience in Syria and are using it in troop training, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said while opening a series of defense meetings in Sochi on Tuesday.

The Russian leader also pointed to the qualitative growth in the level of the command staff’s training.

"All the commanders of all-arms, Air Force and Air Defense Armies, over 85% of the commanders of military formations and regiments have gained combat experience in the Syrian Arab Republic and are now relying on it in the course of maneuvers, command and staff drills and exercises and in training the personnel of military units and formations," the head of state noted.