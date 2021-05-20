European robotic arm installed on Russia’s Nauka space research module

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The European Robotic Arm (ERA) has been installed on Russia’s Nauka (Science) multifunctional laboratory module, which will travel to the International Space Station in July, the State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Thursday.

A source in the Russian space industry earlier told TASS that the Nauka multifunctional research lab might be handed over to the Energia Space Rocket Corporation for operation on May 21. The ERA and its attachable equipment were mounted on the Nauka module on May 19 with the work expected to be completed on May 20 following electrical testing, the source specified.

"In workshop No. 104 of the assembly and testing facility on Site No. 254, specialists of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation (part of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos) and the European Space Agency carried out technological operations to finally install the European Robotic Arm (ERA) on the new module’s hull," the statement says.

The program of the Nauka multifunctional research module’s factory control tests is nearing completion at the Baikonur spaceport, Roscosmos said.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is designated for implementing the Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will get additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks. The launch of the Nauka research module to the orbital outpost is scheduled for July 15.