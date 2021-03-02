Defense firm delivers batch of combat vehicles with advanced electronics to Russian troops

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (within the state tech corporation Rostec) has delivered a batch of BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles with upgraded electronics, communications and navigation systems to the Russian troops, the Uralvagonzavod press office reported on Tuesday.

"The 560th Armor Repair Plant [within Uralvagonzavod] has dispatched a batch of overhauled BMP-2 vehicles under the defense procurement plan," the press office said in a statement.

During the repairs, the enterprise’s specialists fully removed the vehicles’ onboard electronics, communications and navigation systems and overhauled their powerplant and transmission systems, Uralvagonzavod said.

"All the hardware was accepted by defense representatives and dispatched to the troops for employment according to its designation," it added.

The BMP-2 is a tracked infantry fighting vehicle armed with a 30mm 2A42 automatic gun and a 7.62mm PKT machine-gun. The combat vehicle has a crew of three and can carry seven personnel. The BMP-2’s production was launched in 1980.