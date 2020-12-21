Russia inks export contracts to the tune of over $380 mln at Army-2020 Forum

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia made contracts with foreign customers amounting to more than $380 mln during the Army-2020 international forum staged in August, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu says on Monday at the extended Board meeting of the Defense Ministry.

"Participants in military-technical cooperation concluded export contracts for supply of defense products to foreign customers worth more than $380 mln and a range of international agreements was signed on the Forum sidelines," Shoigu says.

Delegations from 92 foreign countries were guests and participants in the Forum, while the number of visitors was over 1.4 mln, the Minister said.

"Furthermore, 41 government contracts with 27 defense industry companies were made in the amount over 1.16 trillion rubles ($15.4 bln)," Shoigu added.

The Army-2020 international military and technical forum was staged from August 23 to 29, 2020 in the Moscow Region.