Center for legalizing militants who laid down arms opens in southwestern Syria

DARAA, December 8. /TASS/. A center of the commission for regulating the status of militants who agreed to lay down arms and obtain new documents, has opened in southwestern Syria’s Daraa Governorate.

The facility was set up thanks to a joint effort of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides, Syrian security agencies and local administrations. Every day dozens of people come here to apply for a peaceful status.

"After the regulation process citizens will get a full package of documents, which will enable them to start a peaceful life and they will be excluded from the databases of wanted persons created by security agencies. This database will be updated at least twice per month," Deputy Head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria Vyacheslav Sytnik said.