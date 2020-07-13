Russia's Rostec to present new helicopter for Arctic shelf at MAKS-2021

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Rostec state corporation plans to introduce new helicopter at the MAKS-2021 airshow next year for operations on offshore fields of the Arctic shelf, First Deputy General Director of the state corporation Vladimir Artyakov said in an interview with TASS.

"The final assembly will be carried out in Ulan-Ude. We hope to demonstrate this machine at the MAKS-2021 air show," he said.

Three years ago, Russian Helicopters and Gazprom signed an agreement of intent to create helicopters for developing fields on the continental shelf.

According to Artyakov, at the end of last year, Russian Helicopters completed the design of the offshore Mi-171A3 helicopter and held aerodynamic tests of the model.