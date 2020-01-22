Russia’s Ka-52 attack helicopter gets broadband communications system

"We are developing a broadband communications system for helicopters. It is mounted on the Ka-52 helicopter as a communications suite. The Ka-52 is the world’s sole helicopter, which is equipped with the high-speed data transmission system," the chief executive said.

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Kamov Ka-52 attack helicopter is the world’s sole gunship that has received a broadband communications suite, which provides for high-speed data transmission, CEO of RTI Group Pavel Laptayev told TASS on Wednesday.

This communications system is also of interest for foreign customers and is already installed on helicopters in their export configuration, Laptayev said.

The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ reconnaissance/attack helicopter is designated to destroy tanks, armored and non-armored vehicles, manpower, rotorcraft and other enemy aircraft on the frontline and in the tactical depth, in any weather conditions and at any time.

The ‘Alligator’ is furnished with modern avionics while its coaxial rotor system and enhanced longitudinal control enable it to effectively maneuver and perform complex aerobatic operations.

Besides, the Ka-52 features the radio-electronic protection system and low signature devices that reduce, dissipate and distort the engines’ thermal trace. It also has active countermeasures capabilities.