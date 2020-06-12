Newest nuclear-powered sub enters service with Russian Navy

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The improved Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir entered service with the Russian Navy on Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"On Russia Day the newest Borei-A strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir entered service with the Russian Navy," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry noted that the flag hoisting flag was led by Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Evmenov. According to him, the crew of the strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Vladimir had been trained in accordance with the newest programs, carried out successful tests of the submarine and is ready for service.

A source in the domestic defense industry earlier told TASS that the improved Project 955A (Borei-A) lead nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir would enter service with the Northern Fleet’s 31st submarine division.

The nuclear-powered submarine completed its state trials in late 2019 but the sub’s delivery to the Navy was delayed over faults revealed. After the faults were removed, the underwater cruiser held final trials in the White Sea on May 12-21 and then returned to Severodvinsk. The sub’s acceptance/delivery certificate was signed on May 28.

The Knyaz Vladimir is the improved Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser, which represents the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. It was floated out in November 2017. According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the sub Knyaz Vladimir is less noisy and features improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

All Borei-class submarines can carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes.