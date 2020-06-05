{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UK scrambles its fighter jets in Lithuania to intercept Russian planes above Baltic Sea

UK Typhoons intercepted a Russian Il-20 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B fighter jets

LONDON, June 5. /TASS/. Typhoon fighter jets of the Royal Air Force (RAF) of the United Kingdom took off from a military base in Lithuania to intercept Russian military aircraft above the Baltic Sea, RAF press service said in a statement on Friday.

According to the document, the Typhoons were scrambled to intercept a Russian Il-20 intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and two Russian Su-27 Flanker B fighter jets late on Thursday. It was the second launch of NATO aircraft stationed in the Baltic region within the 48-hour window.

"The UK’s commitment to NATO is as strong as ever. Our Typhoon Force is playing a key part in support of the alliance’s air policing operations and our friends in Lithuania," the statement quoted UK Minister for Armed Forces James Heappey as saying.

The air forces of the United Kingdom and Spain started patrolling the Baltic airspace under the Baltic Air Policing mission on May 1, replacing the Belgian Air Component. In total, the United Kingdom deployed 150 servicemen in Lithuania as part of the mission.

The Baltic Air Policing million was launched on March 30, 2004. Member states of the alliance take part in it on a rotational basis. According to Russia’s assessments, the launch of NATO air patrols on this territory, which was free of any military threat at that moment, was among the alliance’s first steps towards military escalation near Russia’s borders in the 21st century.

Russian Northern Fleet tracking French guided missile frigate Aquitaine in Barents Sea
Russia's National Defense Control Center announced in early May that the Northern Fleet's forces started tracking the US destroyers Donald Cook, Porter and Roosevelt that had entered the Barents Sea
Read more
Lugansk People's Republic legislature adopts Russian as the only official language
On March 6, the Donetsk People's Republic also amended its Constitution, defining Russian language as the official language
Read more
Diplomat spotlights economic edge of restarting talks on Russia-Belarus integration
Minsk and Moscow had planned to adopt a program to deepen integration by December 2019, which had to be put off over certain disagreements, according to previous reports
Read more
Press review: Can the George Floyd protests tilt the election and fuel spill hits Siberia
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, June 4
Read more
Russia's top brass to insure latest stealth drone for over $18 mln
Pursuant to the official document, the Okhotnik stealth drone will be insured against its loss (total or constructive total loss), disappearance or damage as a result of an incident during the insurance period
Read more
Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll
Residents of western Ukraine tend to be more positive in their views, while those residing in the east and the south of the country are more downbeat, as per the survey
Read more
Federal emergency declared in Krasnoyarsk Region over oil spill in Norilsk
Under the Russian legislation, a federal emergency is declared after over 5,000 tonnes of oil products are spilled within the country's borders
Read more
Russian embassy confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Syria
The handover ceremony took place at the Hmeymim air base
Read more
NASA warns about 'potentially dangerous' asteroid approaching Earth
The diameter of the asteroid is between 250 and 570 meters
Read more
Indian military to take part in Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square on June 24
During the passage of the parade unit, the announcer will highlight India's contribution to the victory over fascism and the fact that Indian soldiers were awarded the Red Star Orders in 1944
Read more
Nord Stream 2 analyzes possible consequences of expanding US sanctions
Neglecting interests of European consumers, who will be forced to pay more for gas if the pipeline is not constructed, hinders the project, press service of the pipeline operator told TASS
Read more
Russia's daily COVID-19 less than 10,000 over past 20 days
The daily growth rate has remained at a record low of 2%
Read more
Sanctions for Iran oil supply to Venezuela go beyond all limits, Russian diplomat says
Foreign ministry Maria Zakharova emphasized that application of restrictive measures against Caracas affects Venezuela's economy and social sphere
Read more
UK notes Russia's presidential decree on nuclear deterrence policy — Foreign Office
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on June 2 a decree on approving the fundamentals of the nuclear deterrence policy
Read more
US Secretary of Defense reverses withdrawal of troops sent to Washington amid protests
The US authorities have stopped short of using the military to quell the unrest in Washington, although this possibility was being considered
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Cleanup effort underway to mop up massive Arctic oil spill
More than 21,000 cubic meters of fuel were spilled on the area of 180,000 square meters in Norilsk
Read more
Moscow says expanding G7 summit 'step in the right direction' but China's presence needed
The diplomat pointed to such an effective format, in her view, as the G20, in which both the G7 and BRICS member countries are represented
Read more
Germany rejects US extraterritorial sanctions against Nord Stream 2
On June 4, a group of US senators submitted a bill on sanctions against the gas pipeline to the Senate
Read more
Germany's Heiko Maas says has evidence of Russian involvement in cyberattack on Bundestag
An arrest warrant was issued against a Russian national, according to the top diplomat
Read more
Russian Navy ships and vessels to get latest communications systems
The equipment makes it possible to hold video conferences and transmit data
Read more
Seoul's mayor predicts COVID-19 pandemic will trigger technological boom
In the near future advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving, robot delivery, and smart parking, will be commercialized, according to Park Won-soon
Read more
Russia's presence at G7 summit in USA will help solve various issues, says Trump
Last week, Trump informed that the G7 summit set to take place in the USA would be moved from late June to September, adding that he plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India
Read more
Belarus' Lukashenko decides to dismiss government
Earlier on Wednesday, the president discussed the potential composition of a new government.
Read more
Bill expanding sanctions against Nord Stream 2 presented to US Senate
In particular, US sanctions related to Nord Stream 2 apply to vessels engaged in all pipe laying activities
Read more
Head of CHPP-3 plant workshop detained in case of fuel spill in Norilsk
The loss of containment of the diesel fuel tank occurred on the territory of the combined heat and power plant CHPP-3 in Norilsk, Russia's Krasnoyarsk Region, on May 29, of which the federal authorities were informed only two days later
Read more
Russian latest high-speed patrol boats enter trials on Neva River
Following their trials, the patrol boats will enter service with Russia's Baltic Fleet
Read more
Kiev's idea of consultations without Russia is aimed at ruining Minsk Accords — diplomat
The diplomat stressed it was not the first time that Ukrainian officials suggested using the Budapest Memorandum for discussing the situation in the east of Ukraine, but in the past all such initiatives were put forward not by official politicians
Read more
Putin agrees to declare national emergency over oil spill in Norilsk
The Russian president lambasted the local officials for the delayed response, expressing outrage over federal officials having to find out about the incident through social networks
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Roscosmos, NASA, other space agencies to discuss Moon research on June 9
The issue of contributions to the implementation of the US Artemis lunar program will be raised during the talks
Read more
Black Sea Fleet's tank troops to hold gunnery exercise in Crimea
The crews of the tanks and armored personnel carriers are also practicing offensive and defensive operations on different terrain, negotiating various natural and artificial obstacles
Read more
Moscow will lift most COVID-19 restrictions by July 1, mayor says
Sergei Sobyanin added that a schedule for lifting the restrictions may be published on June 8
Read more
Russia's Figure Skating Olympic Champ Zagitova to join training camp outside Moscow
A group of figure skaters under the management of world's famous coach Eteri Tutberidze is currently training at the Novogorsk camp
Read more
China holds Russia's comments on Hong Kong in high regard — Foreign Ministry
On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman decried the attempts to use the UN Security Council as the platform for discussion of the Hong Kong situation as nothing else but settling scores between the US and China
Read more
Opening borders to foreigners has not been discussed yet — Kremlin
The Kremlin spokesman recalled that on May 6 Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to hash over the details of a gradual withdrawal of restrictions, imposed over the pandemic
Read more
Russia beefs up forces to fortify defense of Western boundary
In early June, high level of military activity of the US and its NATO allies was reported near Russian borders
Read more
Press review: How SpaceX's success will impact Russia and Trump turns to Putin over China
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 1
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova's third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
'Poison plot' against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM
According to the Czech prime minister, the bogus story was spread by one of the Russian diplomatic mission staffers as part of the internal strife
Read more
Russia may start export of Avifavir anti-coronavirus drug
There are many requests from Middle Eastern and Latin American countries, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Read more
Russian Su-57, Turkish TF-X may become competitors at global arms market
In November 2017, then-Minister of Defense noted that Turkey designed the project in a way to not be ultimately dependent on any one nation or company
Read more
Russia sets up basic missile attack early warning satellite grouping
The system will continuously monitor US territory for possible ballistic missile launches
Read more
Press review: Kremlin clarifies use of nukes and Why Trump invited Russia to G7 summit
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, June 3
Read more
Fuel that spilled from power plant in Norilsk did not reach Kara Sea — official
A total of 252 people and 72 vehicles are clearing the aftermath of the spill
Read more
Minsk is coordinating further presence of Russian military facilities in Belarus
The current agreements providing for the operation of two Russian centers expire on June 7, 2021, according to official information
Read more
Turkey's orders for Russian military hardware estimated at $1 billion
Russia and Turkey are also discussing the possibility of cooperation in the production of aircraft and air defense systems
Read more
China backs Russia's efforts to ensure security
On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the country's nuclear deterrent policy, which is meant to be of a defensive nature
Read more
OPEC and non-OPEC meetings to be held on one day
The main issue on the agenda is the extension of the current level of oil output reduction
Read more
Face masks may remain mandatory in Moscow until mid-fall, mayor says
It will largely depend on the development of a mass vaccine, Sergei Sobyanin said
Read more
Billionaire Potanin loses $1.5 bln a day after fuel spill at plant in Norilsk
Nevertheless, the head of Norilsk Nickel remains the richest Russian businessman on the Forbes list
Read more