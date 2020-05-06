Russian National Guard spokesman reveals agency’s mission in Syria

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russian National Guard in Syria is tasked with detection and defusing of explosive devices, as well as escorting humanitarian cargo and providing medical assistance to the local population, the Guard spokesman Valery Gribakin told TASS.

On Wednesday, the agency’s head Viktor Zolotov disclosed during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that his servicemen perform a number of duties in Syria.

"In Syrian Arab Republic, Russian Guard servicemen perform duties together with the Ministry of Defense servicemen. In cooperation with the Military Police, [they] perform detection and defusing of explosive devices, ordnance and weapons," Gribakin said.