Russian Baltic Fleet warships eliminate enemy naval force in drills

KALININGRAD, April 21. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s amphibious assault ships successfully repelled a notional enemy’s air attack and struck naval targets during tactical drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"At a Baltic Sea naval range, the naval task force comprising the large amphibious assault ships Kaliningrad and Korolyov, the air-cushion small amphibious assault ship Yevgeny Kocheshkov and Dyugon-class landing craft successfully accomplished the assignments of thwarting a notional enemy’s air attack and eliminating its surface ships," the press office said in a statement.

The shipborne air defense capabilities locked on and eliminated notional air targets by artillery guns. After that, the large amphibious assault ships held artillery firings against sea targets, the statement says.

As the final stage of their combat training, the groups of amphibious assault ships will land marines onto an unequipped shore. The ships’ crews will also provide notional fire support for the landing troops by shipborne artillery and Groza rocket launchers, the press office said.