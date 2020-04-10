Russia to spend $1.3 bln to construct two helicopter carriers — source

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Construction of the first two universal landing ships at Crimea’s Zaliv shipyard will cost about 100 billion rubles ($1.3 bln), the contract is slated for signing in late April, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"Construction contract is slated for signing in late April. The helicopter carriers’ cost will be slightly less than 100 billion rubles," the source said.

According to the source, the ships should be laid down in early May.

"The lead ship should be commissioned in 2026, and the second one should be commissioned in 2027," the source said.

No official comments are available.