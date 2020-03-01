{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
CONFLICT IN SYRIA

Russia cannot guarantee safety of Turkish aircraft’s flights over Syria

Chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation Oleg Zhuravlev said that the Syrian government was forces to declare the closure of airspace over Idlib governorate
© AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

MOSCOW, March 1. /TASS/. Russian taskforce’s command cannot guarantee safety of Turkish aircraft’s flights over Syria, Oleg Zhuravlev, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Sunday.

According to Zhuravlev, the Syrian government was forces to declare the closure of airspace over Syria’s Idlib governorate.

"In such conditions, the command of the Russian taskforce cannot guarantee safety of flights by Turkish planes over Syria," he stressed.

A source in the Syrian defense ministry said earlier on Sunday that Turkish F-16 fighter jets had downed two Syrian warplanes over the Idlib de-escalation zone, the pilots had ejected themselves. The source also said that Syrian air defense systems had destroyed six Turkish drones.

"Reports citing internet resources that a Su-24 plane of the Russian aerospace forces had been hit from a man-portable air defense system in the airspace over the Idlib de-escalation zone are not true," Zhuravlev stressed.

The situation around Idlib aggravated on February 27 when, according to the Russian defense ministry, militants attempted a large-scale attack. The Syrian government army retaliated by delivering a strike, which, Ankara claims, killed 33 Turkish soldiers. The Russian defense ministry said however that the Turkish soldiers who had come under fire from the Syria army were fighting along with the terrorists.

Tags
Syrian conflict
Russian defense ministry denies report on Su-24 jet’s downing in Idlib
According to the defense ministry, Russia’s aircraft are fulfilling their mission as normal
Read more
Putin, members of Russia’s Security Council alarmed at escalation in Idlib
Putin and members of the Russia’s Security Council expect that Ankara will do everything possible to ensure security of Russian missions in Turkey
Read more
Turkish combat UAV brought down in Idlib zone on Tuesday — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that a multi-purpose combat UAV of the Turkish Armed Forces "entered the Syrian airspace at 8:15am Moscow time on February 25"
Read more
Moscow cannot prevent Syrian Army from reacting to terrorist activities in Idlib — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat urged Turkey to begin to abide by the agreements on Syria’s Idlib reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents
Read more
Erdogan says three Turkish troops killed in Syria’s Idlib
According to the Turkish president, the situation in Idlib is moving in a "positive direction for Turkey"
Read more
Turkey delivering airstrikes at Syrian forces in response to shellings at Turkish forces
Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to use its full combat power in case an operation in Syria's Idlib is needed
Read more
Russian ambassador asks UN colleagues "not to bury Astana process"
Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that "we are working with the Syrian side to settle the existing difficulties"
Read more
Russia warns the West against once again banking on terrorists in Syria
Russia's top diplomat criticized statements from Western representatives, who maintain that the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is rehabilitating, ceasing to be extremist
Read more
Russia, Turkey confirm goal to reduce tension in Syria’s Idlib
The sides continued discussing specific steps for achieving durable stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Read more
Russian defense ministry denies report on Su-24 jet’s downing in Idlib
According to the defense ministry, Russia’s aircraft are fulfilling their mission as normal
Read more
Putin, Erdogan can meet soon
The two leaders held a telephone conversation on Friday
Read more
Russia and Turkey carry out joint patrols in Syria's Hasakah province
Russian military police carried out three patrol missions on Aleppo province and one in Hasakah province
Read more
US concerned with escalation in Syria's Idlib — spokesperson
A spokesperson for the US Department of State said that "we are aware of the reports out of Idlib and are very concerned about a reported attack on Turkish soldiers that resulted in casualties"
Read more
Russian fighter jets not scrambled on interception missions in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Read more
Over 20 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, WHO head says
The first results are expected in a few weeks, according to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Read more
22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib — authorities
The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response
Read more
First launch of Russia’s Proton carrier rocket scheduled for March 31
The rocket will carry Express-80 and Express-103 communications satellites
Read more
Russia to suspend air service with Iran except Aeroflot flights
Flights will be performed only from Sheremetyevo’s Terminal F
Read more
Russian, US top brass discuss situation in Syria in phone call
The most recent conversation of the two generals was on December 18, 2019
Read more
President added to list of persons banned from having bank accounts abroad
The list was expanded in accordance with the head of state’s instructions
Read more
Syrian army’s jet shot down in Idlib, report says
The pilot ejected and his fate remains unknown
Read more
Press review: Estonia drops territorial bid and Russia sanctions may rattle global markets
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 26
Read more
Nebenzya: Astana format remains essential despite some Western countries’ wishes
Russia’s UN envoy said de-escalation can be achieved only through a dialogue between Russia and Turkey and not through partners
Read more
Special police units protect Russian overseas facilities in Turkey
The Russian ambassador to Turkey said earlier that threats had started coming in amid rising tensions in Syria’s Idlib province
Read more
Turkish troops shelled by Syrian forces were among militants — Russian top brass
Russian aircraft did not carry out airstrikes near Behun in Syria’s Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry
Read more
Trump ready to meet with leaders of Russia, China, Britain, France to discuss arms control
"The United States will use this opportunity to bring both Russia and China into the international arms control framework and head off a costly arms race", Reuters reported
Read more
Russian Navy ships transit Black Sea straits in Mediterranean deployment
These are frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich armed with the precision Kalibr-NK missile systems
Read more
Putin outraged over calls to kill children of Russia’s National Guardsmen
According to the Russian president, this may throw the country off balance
Read more
UN secretary-general calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "expresses particular concern about the risk to civilians from escalating military actions"
Read more
Turkey now recognizes Syrian government forces as "hostile targets" — official
According to the spokesman for the country's ruling party, Turkey's migration policy remains unchanged but Ankara will no longer contain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe
Read more
Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
"It is fake news," the source said
Read more
Russian Pantsir-S air defense takes down some 100 drones around the world
Pantsir-S system is designed for close-range air protection of civilian and military objects
Read more
Putin, Erdogan may hold talks in Moscow on March 5 or 6
The Russian and Turkish presidents held phone talks on Friday
Read more
Turkish aircraft, artillery hit over 200 Syrian army targets in Idlib
The top brass reiterated that the decision on massive strikes on Syrian forces was made after the death of 33 Turkish military in Idlib
Read more
Russia test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile from ship for first time
The range of the Tsirkon missile flight exceeded 500 km, according to a source
Read more
Press review: Turkey ups the ante in Syria and why the US, China are expelling journalists
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 28
Read more
Syrian air defense systems down six Turkish combat drones - source
According to the source, the drone were delivering strikes on the positions of the Syrian government army to provide backing to terrorist groups
Read more
Turkey continues supporting illegal armed units in Idlib — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that "in violation of the Sochi agreements, the Turkish side continues supporting the activities of illegal armed units in the Idlib de-escalation zone"
Read more
Putin informs Macron of efforts against terrorists in Syria
The Russian and French Presidents also touched upon the humanitarian situation in Idlib
Read more
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone
The presidents hashed over the implementation of the agreements on Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed
Read more
First coronavirus cases confirmed in seven more countries
South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China and Italy has been the most hit in Europe
Read more
US and Taliban sign peace agreement
The signing ceremony took place in Qatar’s capital Doha
Read more
Syrian army has right to respond to terrorist attacks on its territory - Russia’s UN envoy
Russia firmly believes that the deconfliction mechanism will help to avoid casualties among the Turkish and Syrian military in Syria’s province of Idlib, Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Peace deal signed by US and Taliban has direct significance for Russia, diplomat says
Russia's envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also noted that Taliban calls for holding intra-Afghan talks in Moscow
Read more
Number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib grows to 33 — authorities
The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet continues tests of hypersonic weapons
The ministry’s board meeting discussed, in particular, the fulfillment of the Northern Fleet’s plan of activity for 2019-2025
Read more
Russia’s Northern Fleet to receive six warships and submarines by year-end
The share of advanced armament in the Fleet "is rising," the defense minister noted
Read more
Putin says he seldom uses gadgets, prefers hotline phone
At the end of 2018, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel that Putin did not use a smartphone
Read more
Anti-aircraft gunners shoot down low-flying air targets in Volga area drills
The troops spotted the hostile aircraft with the help of portable electronic displays
Read more
Thai company develops disinfectant against coronavirus
According to the company's CEO, the disinfectant can destroy viruses, bacteria and fungi, including mold
Read more
Situation in Idlib does not give NATO cause to retaliate — Russian foreign minister
Lavrov stressed that the Washington Treaty enshrines the purely defensive nature of NATO
Read more