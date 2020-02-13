New T-90M Proryv tank might be displayed at Army 2020 forum

TOMSK, February 13. /TASS/. The upgraded T-90M Proryv tank, developed by UralVagonZavod (UVZ), might be displayed to the public during the Army 2020 forum, UVZ CEO Alexander Potapov said.

"I think we will see them [T-90M] soon. This year, we have 75th anniversary of the Victory, the 100th anniversary of tank building industry, the Army forum," Potapov said.

In early February, UVZ press service said that the company already commenced shipping the upgraded T-90M tanks to the military, in accordance with the contract.

The Proryv tank features a completely new turret and a more powerful engine. The tank is equipped with multi-channel sights that allow firing at any time of the day, and one of the tank’s main features is its ability to share data with other vehicles in real time. The armor is covered with special anti-slip compound, also used on T-14 Armata tank.