Russia to start mass deliveries of T-90M main battle tanks to troops

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. The serial production of upgraded T-90M main battle tanks and BMP-2M infantry fighting vehicles with the Berezhok combat module will begin in the near future, Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Monday.

"There are plans to complete the state trials of the advanced upgraded models of the armor soon and start the mass deliveries of the new T-90M tank and the modernized infantry fighting vehicle [the BMP-2M] with the Berezhok combat compartment," the Army chief said.

As its major feature, the Berezhok new combat module is outfitted with the Kornet anti-tank missile system with an ammunition load of eight missiles, of which four are immediately ready for launch. In addition to the 30mm automatic gun, the combat module is also armed with an automatic grenade launcher, Salyukov said.

The state trials of the latest two Taifun-K 4x4 and 6x6 wheeled armored vehicles outfitted with a remote-controlled combat module have been concluded positively in 2019, the army general said.