Russian Navy ships hold live-fire exercise in Norwegian Sea

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet naval group comprising the anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and the large amphibious assault ship Kondopoga held drills in the Norwegian Sea for repelling a notional enemy’s air attack, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

Under the drills’ scenario, the naval group came under an attack of the notional enemy’s aircraft.

"During the exercise that took place in the southern part of the Norwegian Sea, the Northern Fleet sailors practiced firing artillery guns and Kinzhal surface-to-air missile systems against air targets," the Fleet’s press office specified.

The ships Vice-Admiral Kulakov and Kondopoga are sailing cross the Norwegian Sea heading for the Northern Fleet’s main naval base of Severomorsk. The ships are expected to arrive next week.