Russian naval pilots intercept enemy aircraft in Arctic drills

KHABAROVSK, October 17. /TASS/. High-altitude fighter jets from a composite air regiment of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation performed a long-distance flight from Kamchatka to the Arctic to practice intercepting a notional enemy’s aircraft, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"A pair of MiG-31 high-altitude fighter-interceptors redeployed from the Yelizovo airfield in the Kamchatka Region to the operational aerodrome in Anadyr to accomplish the assigned missions in the drills. In the Arctic area, the Pacific Fleet’s fighter-interceptors are practicing sole and joint piloting and operations to detect, identify and intercept air targets with the electronic launches of long-range air-to-air missiles without the weapons’ practical employment," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots are sharpening the skills of flights along the designated route in the absence of ground-based aircraft navigation radio-technical equipment, the statement says.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval pilots have the experience of operations in the Arctic region. During the drills, the MiG-31 crews numerously practiced repelling a potential enemy’s air attacks in the Arctic.