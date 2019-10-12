Russian warships track movements of US Navy destroyer in Black Sea

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has begun escorting the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG-78) that entered the Black Sea on Saturday, Russia’s National Defense Control Center told reporters.

"The Admiral Essen frigate alongside the Vyshny Volochek and Orekhovo-Zuyevo small missile ships are tracking movements of the US Navy ship in the Black Sea," the center said.

On August 8, 2019 USS Porter visited the Black Sea and was monitored by the Russian Black Sea Fleet's Smetlivy destroyer at the time.