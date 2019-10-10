Turkish air force resumes airstrikes on Syria’s Ras al-Ayn — media

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Turkey’s air force has resumed airstrikes in the Ras al-Ayn city area in Syria’s Al-Hasakah province on Thursday morning, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

According to SANA, the airstrikes are targeting villages east of the city.

Syria’s Alikhbaria TV channel, in turn, said that the operation also involved Turkish ground forces.

On October 9, Ankara announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, which began with airstrikes on Kurdish positions. The operation’s goal is to create a buffer zone along the Turkish border, where, according to Ankara, Syrian refugees residing in Turkey could return. SANA slammed the operation as aggression.

The international community condemned Ankara’s actions. The United Kingdom, Germany and France requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the situation.