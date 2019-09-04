Russia getting ready to launch mass production of Ka-226T helicopters for export to India

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. JSC Russian Helicopters has noted progress in the implementation of the Russian-Indian deal related to the export of Ka-226T helicopter. "The Ulan-Ude aviation plant has perfected separate details and assemblies of the helicopter [Ka-226T], and it is now getting ready to launch mass production," Russian Helicopters Director General Andrey Boginsky told TASS. Earlier, he discussed the helicopter’s properties with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian PM Narendra Modi within the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The Mi-171A2 export agreement with India demonstrates that our state-of-the-art civilian equipment is in demand abroad, people are waiting and counting on it," Boginsky added. "During the forum, we demonstrate a machine ready for export. We can hand over the helicopter to the customer once the Mi-171A2 certificate is validated in India."

"We also steadily establish cooperation on localization with Indian manufacturers. We will continue the dialogue within the framework of the forum with some of them," the head of the company said. According to him, Russian Helicopters also presents the Ka-226T helicopter with foldable rotors at the Eastern Economic Forum. "This modification is meant for operation at sea and for boarding vessels," the Russian entrepreneur explained. "This option is a good basis for additional orders of this machine."

Putin and Modi’s visit

On Wednesday, during the Eastern Economic Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the benefits of Ka-226T light utility helicopters that Russia plans to deliver to India under the intergovernmental agreement signed in 2015.

"I flew on this helicopter, I liked it, it’s really comfortable. It’s good because it has coaxial rotors, there is no back rotor, so it is good with lateral wind pressure in the mountains and over the sea," Putin told his Indian colleague, adding that this technology helps helicopters to land on a marine vessel.

New Delhi acquires the Ka-226T in order to replace the out-of-date Chetak (a locally built copy of the Aerospatiale Alouette III light utility helicopter) and Cheetah (a locally built copy of the Aerospatiale SA-315B light utility helicopter) light rotary-wing platforms of the Indian Army (IA) and the Indian Air Force (IAF). India has ordered 140 Ka-226Ts to be produced in India with the level of localization going up to 50-70% and 60 helicopters delivered from Russia.

Modi also examined the Mi-171A2 helicopter. Russia will start exporting these helicopters to India under an existing contract.