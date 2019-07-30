Two more boats will be stationed to guard Crimean Bridge, says National Guard

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. The Russian National Guard will receive two anti-sabotage boats to guard the Crimean Bridge, which will be stationed by autumn this year. Official representative of the guard Valery Gribakin told TASS that four boats are planned to be used in total.

"Today the second anti-sabotage boat started working, there are four of them planned overall. The first one was stationed about a month ago. They will all be deployed for a brigade, which will be formed before the end of the year to guard the bridge. Crews of these two boats have already been formed now. I would like to point out that the third boat will be ready in August and the fourth will be stationed in September," Gribakin said, pointing out that the works are carried out in accordance with plans.

Earlier, media outlets reported that the National Guard had formed a special brigade in Kerch to guard the Crimean Bridge, citing the guard’s head Victor Zolotov. He also said that the brigade is well-equipped to foil any sabotage activities that can possibly be carried out from land or from water.