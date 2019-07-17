About 300 military police return to Chechnya after Syria combat mission

ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 17. /TASS/. Military police personnel of Russia’s Southern Military District have returned to the North Caucasus Republic of Chechnya after their combat mission in Syria, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"A special ceremony was held on the territory of a motorized infantry unit stationed in the Chechen Republic to welcome back military police personnel from the Syrian Arab Republic," the press office said in a statement.

The personnel of the military police battalion received departmental and state awards.

Overall, about 300 service members of the Southern Military District have returned home after successfully accomplishing special assignments in Syria. They were delivered by Il-76 military transport planes to an airfield in North Ossetia, the press office specified.

From May 2019, the military police guarded vital facilities of the Russian grouping of forces in Syria, provided for law and order and the security of civilians in the liberated communities and also organized escorts of humanitarian convoys and their security.