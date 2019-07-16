Russia’s National Guard to equip quick-response units with new protective gear

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard intends to equip its special-purpose quick-response (SOBR) units with new protective gear, according to the plans announced at a visiting session of the country’s military industrial commission on Tuesday.

"Work is underway to develop new types of gear and individual armored outfits for SOBR units," the commission’s accompanying documents say.

Specially, the National Guard’s quick-response units will get new armored shields and also protective gear required to apprehend especially dangerous criminals.

"A modern assault shield will help both protect personnel and mount various auxiliary equipment on it - powerful flashes to disorient criminals, and also surveillance devices," the press office said.