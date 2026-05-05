No large weapons on board sunk Iranian boats — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, May 5. /TASS/. The Iranian boats sunk by US military forces were not equipped with any large weapons, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, General Dan Caine has asserted.

"Nothing significant on the fast boats, small arms," he said in response to a corresponding question.

In turn, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth added that these were "rifles or small machine guns," and that during this operation, allegedly "there were some small coastal cruise missiles shot down as well."

Caine also denied claims about Iran having so-called "kamikaze dolphins." "I haven't heard the kamikaze dolphin thing," he said. The Pentagon chief added in this regard that he "can't confirm or deny" whether the US has combat dolphins, but "can confirm they [Iran] don’t."

Earlier, the Associated Press, citing the head of the US Central Command, Admiral Brad Cooper, reported that US military helicopters had sunk six small Iranian boats in the Strait of Hormuz. In turn,the Iranian state broadcasting company reported, citing a high-ranking military official, that no vessel of the Iranian Navy was sunk by the United States on May 4.