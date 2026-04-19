Israeli army announces death of another soldier in Lebanon, nine wounded

TEL AVIV, April 19. /TASS/. The Israeli army has suffered new losses in southern Lebanon.

According to the army press service, a reserve sergeant major from the 769th Territorial Brigade was killed in the combat zone there.

Along with him, nine Israeli soldiers were injured in the same incident: one was seriously wounded, four sustained moderate injuries, and another four received minor injuries. All of them have been hospitalized.

According to The Times of Israel, this happened after an army engineering vehicle detonated an explosive device planted near a road. The injured soldiers were nearby and were affected by the blast wave.