South Korean intel chief sees Kim Jong Un’s daughter as his potential successor

SEOUL, April 6. /TASS/. The chief of South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, Lee Jong-seok, believes that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s daughter will likely be the one to succeed him, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing lawmakers attending the intelligence agency’s closed-door briefing.

"She can be regarded as the successor. This conclusion is based not only on signs but also on credible intelligence," Lee said.

The lawmakers also said that, according to the intelligence agency, the recent tank ride by Kim’s daughter could be "a tribute to Kim Jong Un," highlighting the continuity of power.

Earlier, the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper pointed out that in 2010, Kim Jong Un, who was 26 at the time, drove a tank overseen by his father Kim Jong Il.

Kim Jong Un’s daughter, called Kim Ju Ae in the Western media, often accompanies her father at public events, including weapons trials.