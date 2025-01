STOCKHOLM, January 28. /TASS/. The Stockholm police have reported the detention of a man who tried to drive through the Russian embassy gate.

"The guard at the site informed the police of a man who had tried to drive through the embassy gate in the Kungsholmen district. The man failed to do that and he was still in his car when police detained him," the report reads.

The detainee, 45, is suspected of attempting to illegally enter the embassy premises.