Oslo to announce Nobel Peace Prize winner

STOCKHOLM, October 11. /TASS/. The Norwegian Nobel Committee will announce the 2024 Nobel Peace Prize winner on Friday.

Under the testament of Alfred Nobel, the Peace Prize is being awarded to "done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses". According to the scientist’s last will, this prize if being awarded in Oslo, not Stockholm, unlike other awards, established under his testament. Nobel specified that the awarding decision must be made by a committee of five people, appointed by the Norwegian parliament. As per tradition, the committee includes mainly retired Norwegian politicians and former party leaders.

These days, the abovementioned formula is being interpreted rather loosely, which causes criticism of the committee’s decisions. In the recent years, the prize was awarded to politicians, human rights and political activists and humanitarian organizations with achievements in a wide array of areas.