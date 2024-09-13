Belarus, Iran are in one boat, have no regrets about it — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 13. /TASS/. Belarus and Iran withstand the external pressure exerted on them and do not regret being in the same boat and developing cooperation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated at a meeting with the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran Ali Akbar Ahmadian in Minsk.

"Your visit is of great importance even because we have found ourselves in the same boat by the will of fate, or maybe Allah, as you say, and we definitely have no regrets about it. They are trying to deceive us in the media," BelTA agency quotes Lukashenko. "We get the idea, gained some experience - there is an information confrontation. Maybe with elements of information warfare included." According to Lukashenko, the countries nevertheless "withstand sanctions and other pressures so far."

The Belarusian president noted that the movement to a multipolar world cannot be easy. "Amidst the acute military and political situation in the Middle East - you are fully involved in the conflict there, - and near the borders of Belarus, in this European region, Belarus is not looking for mere consultations, Belarus is striving for joint actions with your country," he said. "We are making steps towards a multipolar world. It will be the hard way. And, fortunately, Iran and other countries understand it clearly."

Lukashenko noted that young organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), of which Belarus has recently become a full member, are gaining their full force. "In this regard, I would like to thank Iran for the tremendous support Belarus got from it when joining the SCO," he said.

According to the Belarusian president, security issues are at the forefront in the current confrontation challenge. "But you will agree that security is effective when the economy is strong, when trade and economic relations between the countries are being serious and developing dynamically," Lukashenko said. "We see a constant increase in Belarusian-Iranian trade. And, most importantly, we should not allow trade and economic relations to slow down. Because they comprise the basis, the foundation of our actions."

The Belarusian president noted that the Iranian president is expected to visit Belarus. If the Iranian side accepts the offer, it is necessary to prepare for the summit meeting in all areas with the utmost seriousness. "In the economy, trade and economic relations, security, and military-technical cooperation. The way I see it, no topic is forbidden for us to discuss," Lukashenko said.

At the same time, he emphasized that Belarus "has always been a reliable partner for Iran." Lukashenko also conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.