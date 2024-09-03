Mongolia plans to expand partnership with Russia — president

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Mongolia wants to develop and expand interaction with Russia within the framework of its multifaceted foreign policy, Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin following talks in Ulaanbaatar.

"Mongolia stands for developing and expanding cooperation with its everlasting neighbor, the Russian Federation, within the framework of its peaceful, independent, open and multifaceted foreign policy. We are committed to a multifaceted approach to foreign affairs based on respect for pluralism stemming from history, culture, civilization, national interest and paths of development of all countries," he said.

"We will resolutely support the further strengthening of the UN’s central and coordinating role in global relations. Thus, our country thinks that any problems and differences that the international community encounters, must be resolved through mutual understanding, trust, respect and dialogue within the framework of international legal norms," the Mongolian leader noted.

The Russian leader is in Mongolia on an official visit. The Mongolian president invited Putin to visit his country during talks in Beijing in October 2023. The Russian president’s previous visit to Mongolia took place in 2019. Then, Putin attended events marking the 80th anniversary of the battles of Khalkhin Gol.