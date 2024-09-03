Mongolian president confident Russia to become pillar of peace, security

ULAANBAATAR, September 3. /TASS/. Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh believes that Russia will become a world leader in ensuring peace, security and sustainable development, he said after talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Ulaanbaatar.

"We are confident that our eternal neighbor - Russia - will become a leader in establishing peace, security, sustainable development and well-being of mankind around the world, and make its valuable contribution to building trust, mutual respect and cooperation across the globe," the Mongolian president said.

Putin is currently in Mongolia on an official visit. Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh invited his counterpart to visit the country during their talks in Beijing in October 2023. The last visit of the Russian president to Mongolia took place in 2019. Putin then took part in events marking the 80th anniversary of the battles of Khalkhin Gol.