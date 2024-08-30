Demand for luxury doomsday bunkers goes up in US — Fox News

NEW YORK, August 30. /TASS/. US citizens are becoming increasingly interested in buying private doomsday shelters "in case of a pandemic outbreak, civil unrest, malicious mobs, and biological nuclear fallout," Fox News reported citing Ron Hubbard, owner of Atlas Survival Shelters.

"Business is booming right now. We do bunkers anywhere from a million dollars to as low as $20,000. Some of our bunkers are even more than a million," said Hubbard. "On average, most of the bunkers we do are about half a million dollars, because the kind of clientele that's buying bunkers right now are not poor."

In his words, many Americans are worried about social unrest.

Hubbard said that on average, he sells at least one bunker per day.

"The interiors of my bunkers look like houses," the entrepreneur said. "This is why I work for a lot of high-end clients. Because they realize they don't want to suffer and be in a metal box. They want to be in something that feels like a luxury bomb shelter."

According to Fox News, his clients include reality show stars Kim and Khlo· Kardashian.