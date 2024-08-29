Afghan women forced into secret beauty salons amid Taliban persecution — media

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. Caught in the labyrinth of Taliban oppression, Afghan women are forced to seek out underground beauty salons at the risk of detention, the Etilaatroz newspaper reported citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the Taliban targets beauty parlor and barbershop owners. Many women are afraid to visit them even on the eve of their weddings. "I heard that the Taliban come to underground beauty parlors and detain women. I asked the cosmetician to do my makeup and styling as fast as possible so that neither I nor my family would get in trouble on my big day," one bride said. Another woman, who owns a salon, said she constantly has to assure visitors that no one knows the location of the venue.

Another hair salon owner, Feriha, told Etilaatroz that the Taliban came to her parlor three times and threatened her, stressing that these hairdressing activities could have serious repercussions. "I was out of the salon the first and second times. They would pick me up from the neighbors and also urged my mother that hairdressing was forbidden," Feriha stated. Due to pressure from the radical movement and the lack of other sources of income, the woman was forced to move all her work equipment to the basement and continue working illegally.

In March, the newspaper reported that Taliban harassment of barbershop employees and customers for shaving beards or cutting hair has increased over the past three years. The newspaper's sources pointed out that members of the radical movement in the Kunduz Province have insulted, beaten or even imprisoned male barbers. Thus, barbershop owners started to face severe financial challenges.